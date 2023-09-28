Etihad serves KL double daily

ABU DHABI, UAE, 29 September 2023: Etihad Airways boost flights to double daily between Abu Dhabi and Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur starting 15 January 2024

In addition, it will increase flights from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai in India, with a fourth daily flight effective this November. Further down track, the airline will increase flights from Abu Dhabi to Colombo in Sri Lanka to 10 weekly as of May 2024.

The second daily flight to Kuala Lumpur starts on 15 January 2024, providing guests with 14 weekly flights between the two cities.

“With our convenient departures from Abu Dhabi, our second Kuala Lumpur flights will optimise timings for UAE residents wishing to have a break in Malaysia,” explained Etihad Airways chief revenue officer Arik De.

“Moreover, the new daytime and night-time flights from Kuala Lumpur allow travellers reaching Abu Dhabi more options to explore what the city offers regarding business and pleasure. It further reaffirms our commitment to bringing more guests to enjoy Abu Dhabi and connecting to our growing global network.”

Malaysia’s capital city is renowned for its impressive skyline dominated by the iconic Petronas Twin Towers. The city offers a rich blend of Malay, Chinese, and Indian cultures, resulting in a diverse culinary scene, vibrant markets, and many cultural attractions.

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft will serve both flights and offer in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity.

The combined double-daily flights will see Etihad offer 425,000 seats annually between Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur, representing a year-on-year capacity increase of 75%.

The additional frequency will also increase the total annual cargo capacity, opening more business opportunities and supporting the growth of bilateral trade.

The airline’s connectivity between Abu Dhabi and cities in Southeast Asia, starting with the winter timetable, will increase to 77 weekly flights across the region – Kuala Lumpur (14 weekly flights), Bangkok (14), Phuket (14), Manila (14), Jakarta (14), and Singapore (7).

Tickets are now on sale on Etihad.com and the airline’s mobile app.

