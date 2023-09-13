DUBAI, UAE 14 September 2023: Emirates confirms upgrading its services to Sydney to an all-A380 operation starting this November.

With all three of Emirates’ slots already in use at Sydney airport, the airline can commit nearly 2,000 extra weekly seats with the upgrade to its double-decker aircraft on its third daily flight, starting 4 November 2023.

The Emirates A380 service, set in a three-class configuration offering 489 seats, will replace the Boeing 777-300ER currently deployed on flights EK 416 and 417. Each return flight adds more than 260 extra daily seats to and from Dubai. The flight connects in Dubai with services to popular destinations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The third A380 service will complement the two other Sydney A380 four-class services, offering Emirates’ latest Premium Economy cabin.

Emirates currently operates 63 weekly services to Australia, offering nearly 56,000 seats to and from its four major gateways. Melbourne and Sydney operate three times daily, Brisbane is served with double daily flights, and the airline also operates its flagship A380 daily to Perth. Emirates has also reintroduced services from Melbourne to Singapore, connecting Sydney with Christchurch, offering travellers the only A380 experience across the Trans-Tasman.

Return to Adelaide

Introducing the Emirates Airbus A350 in the summer of 2024 will further expand the airline’s global network by allowing its fleet to grow and freeing up more of Emirates’ long-range aircraft to serve points like Adelaide. The airline is in close discussions with Adelaide Airport to recommence nonstop services as part of its commitment to reconnect travellers from every corner of Australia to its network.

The third Sydney A380 flight will depart from Dubai at 2130hrs, arriving in Sydney at 1820hrs local time. The returning flight departs Sydney at 2110hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0430hrs local time.

Emirates continues to expand the deployment of its flagship A380 to meet ever-increasing travel demand globally. Today, the airline flies its flagship A380 to over 50 destinations, with more cities set to welcome the aircraft in the coming months.

Emirates bookings can be made on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or online and offline travel agents.