Saudia’s Wings of Connection arrives in Beijing

SINGAPORE, 9 August 2023: Saudia launched its first direct flight to Beijing, China, last week as the airline improves connectivity to China under the national airline’s strategy to boost tourist arrivals from Asian markets.

The inaugural Saudia flight from Jeddah to Beijing (SV0886) took off from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX) on 4 August. The aircraft was welcomed at PKX with a water salute, where guests were greeted with flowers and giveaways.

Effective 7 August, Saudia operates four weekly flights to Beijing from Jeddah and Riyadh using a Boeing 787 configured with 24 business class seats and 274 seats in economy.

The Jeddah-Beijing flight departs every Friday and Monday at 0015 and arrives in Beijing at 1650. The return flight departs Beijing at 2345 and arrives in Jeddah at 0540. One-way fare USD1,008.

The Riyadh-Beijing flight departs Sunday and Wednesday at 0220 and arrives in Beijing at 1650. The return flight departs Beijing at 2345 and arrives in Riyadh at 0445. One-way fare USD1,050

Saudia Group Director General Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar commented on the new flight: “We are proud to expand our operations and offer new destinations to our guests. China is a significant route for Saudia, and introducing the new direct flights to and from Beijing boosts tourism and facilitates increased travel, trade, and fostering stronger bilateral relations.”

Tourism is a pillar of the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy, and China is ranked among the top global sources of tourists. This new route will be another significant step towards Saudi Arabia’s ambitious economic diversification agenda to achieve growth with more Chinese vacationers coming to the Kingdom.

“We are also very grateful for the continuous support provided by the Air Connectivity Programme, which enables us to continue to grow as we work towards achieving our objective to bring the world to Saudi Arabia.” the airline’s director general added.

Saudi Tourism Authority president of APAC Markets Alhasan Aldabbagh stated: “Fueled by an ambitious Vision 2030 plan, Saudia’s historic ‘Wings of Connection’ expansion to Beijing will help us welcome over 4 million Chinese visitors to Saudi by 2030.”