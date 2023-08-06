Lotte’s L7 flies the flag in Hanoi

HANOI, 7 August 2023: South Korea’s largest hotel group, Lotte Hotels & Resorts Soft, opened its L7 Hotels by Lotte West Lake Hanoi last week, the first overseas hotel under the brand.

Located in the heart of the Tay Ho district in Hanoi, the property is part of the Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, the largest mall complex in Vietnam, totalling 353,700 sqm in area.

Photo credit: Lotte Hotels & Resorts.

Part of a two 23-story tower complex, L7 Hotels by Lotte West Lake features 264 hotel rooms and 192 serviced residence rooms overlooking West Lake and the Red River.

Overlooking Hanoi’s famous West Lake, a popular district attracting wealthy foreign residents and tourists, the property is branded as a full-service five-star lifestyle hotel. During the soft opening phase, facilities open include Lake Salon, a lounge for guests staying in premium rooms, a rooftop infinity pool on the 23rd floor, a buffet restaurant and a dim sum franchise from Hong Kong.

(Source: Lotte Hotels & Resorts)