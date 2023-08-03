ONYX manages Amari Raaya Maldives

SINGAPORE, 4 August 2023: ONYX Hospitality Group has confirmed it is now managing ‘Amari Raaya Maldives, effective 1 August. The resort is on a private island in the Raa Atoll, Maldives.

The resort features 187 villas, offering guests private beachfront villas, overwater pool villas, and eight food and beverage outlets.

“We are thrilled to manage the prestigious ‘Amari Raaya Maldives’ on behalf of the esteemed Panchshil Group,” said ONYX Hospitality Group CEO Yuthachai Charanachitta. “The Maldives has become a sought-after destination for global travellers, and we are strategically positioned to cater to discerning tourists from key markets, including Russia, Germany, India, United Kingdom, USA, Korea, and Saudi Arabia.”

To celebrate the grand opening, ONYX Hospitality Group offers a 40% discount on villa rates, complimentary transfers for two, a 30-minute private photo shoot, and a memorable group sunset cruise. The offer is valid for bookings up to 23 December 2023.