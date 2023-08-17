Kenya Airways returns to Bangkok

SINGAPORE, 18 August 2023: Kenya Airways confirms it will resume flights from Nairobi to Bangkok on 21 November, flying three times a week.

The airline halted its Nairobi – Bangkok – Guangzhou service on 13 February 2023, replacing it with a direct three-weekly service from Nairobi to Guangzhou. Now it has been confirmed direct flights on the Nairobi – Bangkok route will resume on 21 November, with departures on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday using a Boeing 787-8 aircraft configured with 204 seats in economy and 30 in business class. Flight time is nine hours on the Nairobi to Bangkok sector.

The airline will extend the Bangkok service beyond the Thai capital to Guangzhou in China while discontinuing the nonstop Nairobi-Guangzhou service.

Flight KQ886 will leave NBO at 2345 and arrive at BKK at 1330 local time. The return flight KQ887 will depart BKK at 0100 local time, arriving at NBO at 0605 on the following morning

Kenya Airways will extend the Bangkok service to Guangzhou. Flight KQ886 will depart from BKK at 1440 and arrive at CAN at 1835. The return Flight KQ887 will depart CAN at 2140 and arrive in BKK at 2335.

Meanwhile, Kenya Airways’ unveiled its new website earlier this week to provide visitors with a more user-friendly experience and improved navigation.

Commenting on the website, the airline’s CEO Allan Kilavuka said: “The new website is in line with our commitment to continuously improving the Kenya Airways product offering and customer

experience. The most important thing customers need when booking is information to ensure they make an informed decision, which has been aptly provided for in the new website.”