Dnata expands travel options in Spain

DUBAI, UAE, 2 August 2023: Dnata Travel has partnered with TURESPAÑA, the official tourism authority of Spain, to deliver travel products and services in Spain for residents of GCC countries.

TURESPAÑA revealed that the number of tourists from the GCC market increased by 15% yearly, a trend that continued in the first quarter of 2023.

Dnata Travel head of retail and leisure UAE Meerah Ketait commented: “We have seen a significant increase in bookings to Spain by GCC travellers across and beyond the UAE. The Balearic Islands of Mallorca and Ibiza are trending, offering travellers world-class resorts alongside beautiful beaches. The Canary Islands have also become increasingly popular, providing ideal destinations for nature lovers with hiking trails that wind through ancient forests and volcanic landscapes. The north of Spain, also known as ‘Green Spain’ where incredible nature meets unforgettable gastronomy, is also gaining traction and curiosity from this region.”

TURESPAÑA director Daniel Rosado added: “The UAE has always been one of the top tourism markets for Spain, and we expect 2023 to be the best year ever for tourism from across the GCC. Air connectivity has significantly increased recently while our countries have fostered cultural exchanges and collaborations. These initiatives include art exhibitions, music festivals, and educational programs, which help promote tourism and mutual understanding.”

TURESPAÑA and dnata Travel’s recommended itinerary for one week in Spain this summer for GCC travellers, ‘Exploring Andalucía’, is detailed as follows:

Days 1-2: Marbella

A luxurious lifestyle city popular with GCC travellers, Marbella is a great starting point. Visit the Puerto Banus marina, lined by luxury yachts, haute cuisine restaurants, and exclusive designer boutiques.

Day 3: Ronda

Visit the traditional Andalusian town of Ronda, surrounded by mountains and featuring an iconic bridge for a picturesque and dramatic backdrop.

Day 4: Beach tour

Head out to the famous beach resorts of Benalmadena, Torremolinos, and Estepona, which make up the most visited coastline in Spain.

Days 5-6: Granada

Drive to Granada, located at the foot of the Sierra Nevada mountains. Known for its UNESCO World Heritage site, the beautiful Alhambra Palace, this is a rich, cultural city with lively tapas bars and Arabian-inspired tea rooms.

Day 7: Cordoba

Travel to Cordoba, home to the stunning Great Mosque of Cordoba.

Discover more of Spain with dnata Travel, where its latest, recommended holiday offers for GCC travellers include starting points in the popular cities of Barcelona, Madrid and Marbella, at www.dnataTravel.com.