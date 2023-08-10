THAI flies double daily to Vientiane

BANGKOK, 11 August 2023: Thai Airways International will resume twice daily flights on the Bangkok-Vientiane route on 15 August, taking over the route from its low-cost subsidiary Thai Smile.

THAI quotes a roundtrip fare on the route during late August at THB8,585 (including THB4,265 in taxes and fees.) Thai Smile, which continues to offer direct flights Bangkok-Vientaine until the evening of 14 August, quotes a roundtrip fare of THB7,680.

THAI will use a recently delivered A320 aircraft with 174 seats on the route for the double daily services. THAI is gradually taking back routes to major cities in Southeast Asia and India that were handed over to Thai Smile. The national airline said it would merge Thai Smile operations into its network, claiming it would reduce operating losses attributed to the parent airline’s balance sheet.

Bangkok – Vientiane

TG570 departs Bangkok at 1125 and arrives in Vientiane at 1240.

TG574 departs Bangkok at 1825 and arrives in Vientiane at 1945.

Vientiane – Bangkok

TG571 departs Vientiane at 13.30 and arrives in Bangkok at 1450.

TG575 departs Vientiane at 2030 and arrives in Bangkok at 2155.

Meanwhile, according to HiFlight Net, THAI will also take over the Bangkok-Ahmedabad route from Thai Smile on 2 September using the new 174-seat A320 for the daily flight. The aircraft is configured with 12 business class and 162 economy class seats.

The Bangkok-Ahmedabad flight TG343 will depart Bangkok at 2030 and arrive in Ahmedabad at 2355.

The return flight TG344 departs at Ahmedabad at 0.55 and arrives in Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport at 0655.

(Source: AeroLaos/HFlight net)