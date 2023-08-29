Celebrity chefs drive farm-to-fork crusade

PHUKET, 30 August 2023: The farm-to-fork campaigners will take centre stage at PHIST 2023 as leading chefs demonstrate how to raise the bar to deliver sustainability and social responsibility in Thailand.

PHIST 2023 (Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism), a leading sustainability event in Southeast Asia, returns to Phuket on 4 September at the SAii Laguna Phuket.

Caption (From left): Xavier Charest-Rehel, Executive Chef at Banyan Tree Phuket; Tipaporn Phianthong, Head Chef of Banyan Tree Phuket’s Saffron Restaurant; and Rick Dingen, Executive Chef at Jampa Restaurant.

The event will deliver a full-day agenda packed with debates and exhibitions, headlined by some of the industry’s biggest names, such as Banyan Tree founder KP Ho and design icon Bill Bensley.

The latest update from the organisers confirms delegates will also be treated to a showcase of world-class farm-to-fork gastronomy by three of the region’s most highly acclaimed celebrity chefs: Rick Dingen, executive chef at Jampa Restaurant, who has earned a Michelin Green accolade for his commitment to zero-waste cuisine; Xavier Charest-Rehel, Executive Chef at Banyan Tree Phuket, who manages the Veya Pharm organic garden which focuses on clean farming methods; and Tipaporn Phianthong, Head Chef of Banyan Tree Phuket’s Saffron Restaurant.

At PHIST 2023, these celebrated chefs will stage cooking demonstrations. Guests will learn why sustainable, farm-to-fork and zero-waste dining while sampling the chefs’ culinary creations.

PHIST 2023 co-organiser and managing director of C9 Hotelworks Bill Barnett said: “We are excited to feature these three farm-to-fork chefs at PHIST. Travel to resort islands in Asia has moved beyond the beach; for many guests, trying amazing artisan food gives them a true sense of place. Adopting sustainable practices isn’t just great for the planet; it can help restaurants create authentic dining experiences, support local suppliers, and attract travelling foodies.”

Organic cuisine is at the heart of Banyan Tree Group’s culinary ethos. Xavier Charest-Rehel, Executive Chef at Banyan Tree Phuket, has established the Veya Pharm, which focuses on highly nutritious ingredients such as mushrooms, passionfruit, tomatoes, mulberries, chillies and a wide variety of herbs and spices, all of which are used in the resort’s restaurants and staff canteen.

Chef Xavier commented: “At Banyan Tree Group, we have been committed to using seasonal, regional produce in our kitchens for years, and we are dedicated to finding sustainable alternatives that positively impact the environment and local communities. I am looking forward to showcasing our farm-to-table strategy at PHIST 2023.”

Phuket Hotels Association, the co-organiser of PHIST 2023, actively promotes farm-to-fork dining and zero waste. Under its “Green Planet School” project, the association also helps Phuket’s schools manage small organic gardens, allowing children to learn about growing their own food and protecting the environment. This initiative has already been rolled out to four schools, each assigned to one of the association’s member hotels.

To register, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/phist-6-phuket-hotels-island-sustaining-tourism-tickets-644279787187