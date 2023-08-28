Zest for travel is as strong as ever

SINGAPORE 29 August 2023: Expedia Group released its latest research and first-party data gathered during Q2 2023, showing strong traveller enthusiasm.

Building on its recently released ‘Path to Purchase’ report, Q2 data shows search window changes and the impact of events on travel. Interest in long-haul destinations outside of home regions also rose in popularity.

Photo credit; Expedia Travel Insights 2023/Q3.

For the second quarter of 2023, the research and data showed that traveller enthusiasm remains strong, with the return of seasonal trends like quick trips tied to events and spring and summer holidays in the Northern Hemisphere. Long-haul destinations outside of home regions also rose in popularity, indicating that international travel demand continues to grow.

Report highlights

Expedia data shows the strongest search growth coming from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Travellers are planning for the short term, following seasonal trends.

Long-haul destinations are on the rise, with an increase in North American travellers searching for destinations in Asia and Europe.\

Large-scale live sporting events driving strong travel search increases around the world. 24% of travellers are initially inspired to take a trip because of a specific event or celebration.

Download the full report

(Source: Expedia)