Bangkok Air fills Mae Hong Son gap

BANGKOK, 7 August 2023: Bangkok Airways commenced flights from Lampang to Mae Hong Son on 2 August, offering three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between the two northern tourist destinations with the one-way fare pegged at THB1,560.

The flight originates in Bangkok Suvarnabhumi and stops in Lampang for 40 minutes before continuing to Mae Hong Son.

Photo credit: Bangkok Airways Facebook post.

Passengers depart Bangkok at 1155, arriving in Mae Hong Son at 1500. The one-way fare is around THB3,310 one-way. Or they can buy sector tickets Bangkok – Lampang and Lampang – Mae Hong Son to allow them to explore Lampang for a couple of days before rejoining the flight to Mae Hong Son, a province on the far northwest border with Myanmar. Most visitors to Mae Hong Son will ultimately journey overland to Pai, a picturesque village nestled next to a river in a valley surrounded by mountain ridges. It is halfway along the meandering mountain road between Mae Hong Son and Chiang Mai famed for hundreds of hairpin bends. Getting there is an adventure, especially if you opt for a rental motorbike. Travellers can conclude a fascinating off-the-beaten-track tour of North Thailand by exploring Chiang Mai, the second largest city in Thailand, before rejoining a Bangkok Airways flight to Bangkok.

Bangkok Airways confirmed the following schedule using an ATR72 with 70 seats on the Lampang – Mae Hong Son route.

Lampang to Mae Hong Son

PG205 departs Lampang at 1410 and arrives in Mae Hong Son at 1500 hrs. (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)

Mae Hong Son to Lampang

PG206 departs Mae Hong Son at 1530 and arrives in Lampang at 1620.

Airfares start at THB1,560 one way.