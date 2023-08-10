AirAsia Philippines strengthens Cebu hub

MANILA, 11 August 2023: AirAsia Philippines will strengthen its Cebu hub with more connectivity to other destinations in the country and ASEAN.

Currently, AirAsia Philippines flies seven daily flights from Manila to Cebu. Flights to Caticlan and Davao via Cebu meanwhile remain at three times weekly. Similarly, flights to international destinations such as Narita (Tokyo and Seoul (Incheon) remain daily, while flights to Taipei are pegged four times weekly.

AirAsia Philippines is making Cebu a major hub for leisure and business travellers, with Japan, South Korea, and China flights opening.

During his recent visit to the Queen City of the South, Capital A President and CEO Tony Fernandes commented on the expansion: “Our main growth will be in Cebu. Our team is now working on plans to grow flights to and from Cebu. As we speak, we now have Japan, South Korea, and China. We will do more flights to Bangkok and Bali connecting to Cebu,” he stressed.

Recently nominated in the World Travel Awards 2023, Cebu’s beautiful white sand beaches, spectacular diving spots, and cultural heritage sites have placed the province on top of the must-visit destinations in the country. Its also known for its bustling business districts, and combining leisure and business makes Cebu a major hub for local and foreign travellers. Its proximity to the provinces of Negros, Bohol, and Leyte, among other destinations in Central Visayas, also makes it a convenient hub for travellers who intend to explore other destinations in the Philippines.

Fernandes stressed the importance of improving hubs such as Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Manila International Airport to attract more tourists and help rebuild the tourism industry.

“I encourage the private enterprise to not just look at full-service but also at low-cost airports, which are cheaper to build and affordable for the public. It’s about building facilities that fit the public. People think about Bali and Phuket, but there are equally beautiful places here, and the service quality is great,” he added.