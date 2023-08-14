Air India unveils new branding

SINGAPORE, 15 August 2023: Air India, a Tata Group-owned airline, unveiled a new brand identity and new aircraft livery at the weekend, replacing the current logo and colours introduced in 2014.

The airline’s famous Maharaja mascot has been around since 1946, while during its long history (founded in 1932), Air India has adopted eight different logos and branding adaptations.

The new branding reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system – symbolising a ‘Window of Possibilities’.

Air India’s new logo symbol – ‘The Vista’ – is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future.

Air India’s brand-new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights and a chakra-inspired pattern.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said: “Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world-class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage.

“The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service.”

Travellers will begin to see the new logo throughout their journey starting December 2023, when Air India’s first Airbus A350 enters the fleet in the new livery.

Air India has also launched a new website, mobile app, and loyalty programme offering significantly improved benefits, while the web experience will feature new digital tools.

Air India has confirmed historic purchase agreements to acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing valued at USD70 billion, with new aircraft deliveries starting in November this year.

Air India’s fleet transformation has already begun with the airline leasing and buying 20 widebody aircraft this year. A USD400 million programme to completely refurbish the interiors of its legacy fleet of 43 widebody aircraft commences mid-2024, which will lead to the installation of brand-new seats in every cabin, new inflight entertainment systems, and inflight Wi-Fi internet connectivity. By March 2024, 33% of the airline’s widebody fleet will be upgraded, and over the next two-and-a-half years, its entire long-haul fleet will be reborn.