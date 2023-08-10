Mandarin Oriental expands in Europe

HONG KONG, 11 August 2023: Mandarin Oriental is developing a new luxury resort in Sardinia, northeast of the island in the heart of Costa Smeralda.

Mandarin Oriental, Porto Cervo, will be developed in partnership with Gruppo Statuto, one of Italy’s leading real estate groups involved in the Mandarin Oriental, Milan.

Set to open its doors in mid-2026, the Mandarin Oriental Porto Cervo will comprise 83 rooms and suites, five restaurants and bars, a spa and a beach club.

Close to Porto Cervo with its luxury boutiques, galleries and restaurants and a 30-minute journey from Olbia airport, Mandarin Oriental, Porto Cervo is located in one of the most sought-after parts of Costa Smeralda near the Porto Cervo Marina, with its distinguished Yacht Club, renowned for hosting international regattas.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group chief development officer Francesco Cefalú commented: “We are excited to introduce Mandarin Oriental, Porto Cervo to our guests and to expand our portfolio of leisure destinations in this region. Costa Smeralda’s unique allure, combined with the expertise of Gruppo Statuto, promises to create an extraordinary retreat.”

Gruppo Statuto owns several renowned luxury five-star hotels in Italy, including the Mandarin Oriental Milan, Four Seasons Hotel Milan, Hotel Danieli in Venice, San Domenico Palace Taormina a Four Seasons Hotel, Edition Rome, Rosewood Milan, W Hotel Milan, Hotel Six Senses Milan.

A member of the Jardine Matheson Group, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group operates 36 hotels and nine residences in 24 countries and territories.