PTM heads for Delhi this October

DELHI, 27 July 2023: After a three-year pause, the PATA Travel Mart makes a comeback hosted by India’s Ministry of Tourism from 4 to October 2023 in Delhi.

“After a hiatus of three years due to the pandemic, we are delighted to be organising PATA Travel Mart 2023 in person in India… India is proving to be an important market in the recovery of travel and tourism within the Asia Pacific region. With its many initiatives in sustainable and inclusive tourism activities, it has the potential to be a preferred tourism destination, loved by both global and domestic tourists,” said PATA Chair Peter Semone. “With its rich culture and beautiful natural landscapes, it is the perfect setting for people to access decision-makers, meet new clients, expand their networks, establish new relationships and consolidate existing business partnerships, and I would like to welcome members and non-members to join us at this exceptional destination.”

Photo credit: PATA.

Around 300 international buyers will attend to network and engage in business communications with around 350 seller organisations, mainly from Asia.

The mart agenda includes a one-day conference and the two- B2B travel mart that generates an estimated 1,000 business appointments.

Global travel buyers are sourced from Africa (Egypt, South Africa), the Americas (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, US), Asia (China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines), Europe (France, Russia, Spain, UK), and the Pacific (Australia, New Zealand). Overseas Indian wedding buyers will also be participating in the event.

Pragati Maidan, Delhi’s largest convention centre and exhibition hall, host the mart and conference. The venue has nearly 150 acres of exhibition space, making it among the biggest exhibition centres in India.

It is owned, operated, controlled and managed by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the trade promotion agency of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

India is an important source of outbound travellers for the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, with searches for outbound travel increasing 225% this year, according to an Economic Times study quoting data from the booking website Agoda.

Outbound trips from India will surpass USD42 billion by 2024. Europe will receive 20% of that outbound traffic, 10% the Pacific, and the balance 70% going to Asia, the Economic Times study reported.