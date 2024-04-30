Qatar’s Sama 2.0 knows all the answers

DOHA Qatar, 1 May 2024: Qatar Airways will offer visitors to the Arabian Travel Mart, 6 to 9 May, the chance to meet its AI-powered digital human cabin crew, Sama 2.0.

Aligning with ATM’s 31st edition theme of ‘Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship’, Qatar will invite industry experts and travel partners to engage with Sama 2.0 – the second generation of the world’s first AI-powered digital crew.

By answering questions in real-time, Sama 2.0 is the future of service and hospitality in the travel and tourism industry. It assists travellers in designing curated travel experiences and empowers them to find answers related to Qatar Airways FAQs, destinations and support tips.

To ensure seamless interaction with Sama, customers and passengers can chat with her through QVerse, Qatar Airways’ immersive digital platform, or conveniently via the Qatar Airways app.

During the four-day event, Qatar Airways will also unveil its brand-new exhibition pavilion at Hall no. 2 ME1450. The event is the premier international travel and tourism event in the Middle East, attracting both inbound and outbound tourism professionals.

The stand will feature a multi-sensory pod that offers a fully immersive dive into the exceptional luxury and comfort of the award-winning Qsuite. This will allow visitors to experience first-hand the revolutionary innovation and technological advancements that set Qatar Airways apart in the travel and tourism sector.

Additionally, visitors can roam the airline’s Qverse via a Virtual Reality (VR) experience to explore the cabin interior of Qatar Airways’ aircraft, including the award-winning Business Class — Qsuite and the Economy Class cabin. They will also be able to navigate Hamad International Airport (HIA), the ‘World’s Best Airport’ as voted by Skytrax in 2024, along with Al Safwa First Class Lounge and Al Mourjan Business Class Lounge.

Sama 2.0. and the Qatar Airways team will assist guests and trade partners at ATM Dubai, Dubai World Trade Center, Hall No 2 ME1450, from 6 to 9 May 2024.