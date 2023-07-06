Indigo pioneers direct flights to Jakarta

SINGAPORE, 7 July 2023: IndiGo will introduce a new service linking Mumbai in India with the Indonesian capital Jakarta starting 7 August.

In a press statement released last week, the airline said it would be its 28th international destination and the first service to link India’s financial capital Mumbai with Jakarta.

Photo credit: Indigo Facebook

This week, sales for the new daily flight opened on the airline’s website. The direct service will reduce the flight time between the two countries and encourage an increase in Indian business and leisure travellers to visit Jakarta.

The shortest flight duration on the route Mumbai-Jakara is eight hours and 50 minutes on a one-stop service with a change of plane in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Flying Singapore Airlines with a plane change in Singapore, the flight time extends to 10 hours and 55 minutes. Once Indigo launches a direct service, the flight time will reduce to six hours and 45 minutes with a roundtrip fare starting at USD404.

Jakarta is Southeast Asia’s capital and largest city, while Indonesia is a favourite leisure destination for Indian tourists.

IndiGo head of global sales Vinay Malhotra commented: “We are excited to unveil Jakarta amongst the newest destinations within our expanding international network. As India and Indonesia look at

strengthening bilateral ties and increasing direct connectivity, the opening of this new route will enable easy access and promotion of trade and tourism across the two nations.”

India is one of the top five source markets generating visits to Indonesia. This year Indonesia is targeting 8.5 million foreign tourist visits.”

Flight schedule

About IndiGo

IndiGo has a fleet of over 300 aircraft operating over 1800 daily flights and connecting 78 domestic destinations and will soon further grow its international footprint to 32 international destinations. India by IndiGo.