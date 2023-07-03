Ritz-Carlton debuts in Fukuoka

HONG KONG, 4 July 2023: The Ritz-Carlton, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 31 brands, announces the opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka, on the island of Kyushu in Southern Japan.

High above Fukuoka, the luxury hotel resides on the upper floors of the 111-metre main tower of Fukuoka Daimyo Garden City, the tallest urban lifestyle complex in the city’s core commercial district.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the expansion of The Ritz-Carlton with the opening of the brand’s seventh hotel in Japan,” said Marriott International president of luxury brands Tina Edmundson. “Since we first debuted The Ritz-Carlton in Japan in 1997, the brand has been consistently recognised for its legendary luxury and service, beloved by locals and visitors to Japan alike.”

Fukuoka was once a key waypoint of Silk Road trade routes, and today the city remains a major gateway between Japan and the rest of Asia. The destination is famous for its annual festivals, such as the 800-year-old Hakata Gion Yamakasa summer festival, designated by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage. Other attractions include its beautiful beaches, natural parks, and historical places like the 12th-century Shofukuji temple and the Fukuoka Castle ruins.

The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka, is adjacent to Tenjin, the trendy heart of the city, a rising tech hub filled with shops, bars, cafés, and nightlife. The area is 15 minutes by car or public transportation to Hakata Station, Hakata Port or Fukuoka Airport, which links the city to Tokyo.

The property occupies the nine topmost floors in a 25-story glass tower designed by Kume Sekkei of Tokyo. On the 19th to 23rd floors, the hotel features 167 rooms, including 20 suites. Fukuoka Skyline rooms offer city views, while Park View rooms overlook the greenery of Ohori Park.

The Ritz-Carlton Club is located on the tower’s top floor (24th). Guests in club and suite categories can enjoy five daily culinary presentations, including breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, hors d’oeuvres, and cordials. The hotel also has four restaurants and two bars that reflect the vibrant food culture of Fukuoka.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa is on the 24th floor and features an indoor swimming pool overlooking the bay and a gymnasium.