HAL recruits experts for solar eclipse sailings

SINGAPORE, 13 July 2023; Holland America Line has recruited astronomy experts to its 2024 Solar Eclipse cruise programming.

Guests sailing on Koningsdam and Zaandam to experience the total eclipse in spring 2024 will have exclusive access to lectures, demonstrations and firsthand tips on making the most of their eclipse viewing.

Photo credit: The 2017 eclipse as captured by Chasing the Eclipse I project.

Credits: SwRI/NASA/Daniel B. Seaton

“It’s the first total solar eclipse in North America in seven years, something astronomers — amateur and professional — are all excited to observe, and there’s no better place to observe it than at sea off the coast of Mexico,” the HAL announcement stated.

Koningsdam will embark on 23 March on a 22-day Solar Eclipse Cruise, which positions the ship along the coast of Mexico for a total view before crossing the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii. The San Diego, California, to Vancouver, Canada, itinerary departs on 5 April and heads south to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, before spending the day at sea on 8 April for the eclipse.

Zaandam will depart on 30 March on a 14-day Solar Eclipse Cruise roundtrip from San Diego and will be positioned for a total view of the eclipse as it tracks over Mexico. The ship will be in Mazatlán, Mexico, on eclipse day.

“The Monday, 8 April 2024, total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the US and Canada. The total solar eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean. Weather permitting, the first location in continental North America to experience totality is Mexico’s Pacific coast at around 1107 PDT.” (NASA)