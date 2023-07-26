Anthem of the Seas opens 2024 bookings

SINGAPORE, 27 July 2023: Royal Caribbean confirms brand new destinations await travellers sailing from Singapore on its Anthem of the Seas starting November 2024. The booking window opened on 26 July.

Featuring many of Royal Caribbean’s signature favourites, Anthem will sail to various new destinations in Southeast Asia, including Bali, Thailand and Vietnam.

Photo credit Royal Caribbean – Anthem of the Sea.

New to Royal Caribbean’s sailings from Singapore is an eight-night Bali getaway. It will take guests to Celukan Bawang and Benoa in Bali and Lombok.

Anthem will offer a 10-night Vietnam and Thailand escape, visiting popular destinations in Vietnam to explore Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My) and Chan May in Vietnam. The sailing also features an overnight visit to Bangkok (port of call Laem Chabang), Thailand, where adventurers can visit spectacular landmarks in the Thai capital.

The two itineraries are in addition to favourite three to five-night sailings that visit Penang in Malaysia and Phuket in Thailand. Guests can explore the colourful UNESCO-listed Georgetown in Penang, including the world-famous food markets, and relax at the pristine beaches of Phuket or book a shore excursion to explore the neighbouring Phi Phi islands by kayak.

To celebrate Anthem’s launch into Singapore, Royal Caribbean offers 30% off every guest and up to USD600 in instant savings, plus kids sail free on select sailings until 31 August 2023. Crown & Anchor Society members who book before 31 August can also enjoy up to USD200 onboard credit on Anthem of the Seas, sailing from Singapore.

Anthem will offer sailing from Singapore from November 2024 till March 2025.