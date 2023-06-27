New aviation hub planned for Chongqing

BEIJING, 28 June 2023: Yubei District of southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality will embark on the construction of a new airport that will be part of a world-class airport cluster covering Chengdu and Chongqing.

Once completed, the new airport will accommodate 70 to 80 million passengers, supplementing the current Chongqing airport capacity. It will be an essential component of Chongqing aviation and function as a regional passenger and cargo hub. At the same time, the Jiangbei International Airport will continue to be the core airport of Chongqing, focusing on establishing more international routes. Construction will begin soon on the passenger terminal building, cargo terminal, support facilities, and three runways capable of handling A380s. The airport should open in 2029.

Located in the Yubei District, the Chongqing Airport Economic Demonstration Zone has been in the planning stage since October 2016, billed as one of the first two-national airport hubs and economic demonstration zones, covering an area of 147.48 square kilometres.

China’s Civil Aviation Administration recently confirmed the approval of the new airport’s location in Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality in Zhengxing, Bishan District.

The new airport will be part of the Western (Chongqing) Science City and the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle targeted to become an industrial hub for sci-tech innovation and manufacturing. It is part of the government’s plan to develop a world-class airport group in the region, including the expansion of Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, the expansion of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, and the construction of new airports in Ya’an and Neijiang of Sichuan Province.

Yubei District, as a major economic and industrial region of Chongqing, is the frontier of opening-up and innovative development and the hot land for investment in Chongqing. In recent years, guided by the strategy of building a manufacturing town and a smart city, Yubei is set to optimise innovation further, provide a solid guarantee for enterprises, and improve the business environment.

In 2022, the automobile and electronics industries in Yubei District achieved an output value of RMB109.2 billion and RMB176.4 billion, respectively, both accounting for a quarter of Chongqing, making Yubei an important automobile manufacturing base, intelligent terminal production base and export base in Chongqing. In the same year, the total import and export volume in Yubei District was RMB192.34 billion, and the actual used foreign direct investment (FDI) was USD281 million.

(Source: PRNewswire and Chongqing International Communication Center for Culture and Tourism.)