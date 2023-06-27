SINGAPORE, 28 June 2023: Norwegian Cruise Line announced this week that GRAMMY® nominated and five-time Latin GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer, Luis Fonsi, will serve as the godfather of its newest ship, Norwegian Viva, the second ship of the brand’s groundbreaking Prima Class.

This November, the ship will be officially blessed in Miami before homeporting in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Best known for his extensive list of radio hits, including the award-winning, global Latin GRAMMY Award-winning and chart-topping hit, “Despacito,” which was featured on Billboard’s “Hot Latin Song” list for a record-breaking 56 consecutive weeks, Puerto Rican-born Fonsi will fulfil the longstanding maritime tradition of blessing and officially naming Norwegian Viva at the 28 November 2023 christening ceremony in Miami, the “Cruise Capital of the World.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Latin music icon Luis Fonsi to the NCL family as Godfather of Norwegian Viva and to join us as we christen our newest ship,” said Norwegian Cruise Line president David Herrera.

“Diverse cultures, including Latin culture and music, deeply influence our APAC markets. As a native Puerto Rican, who is also based in Miami, he brings people together from around the world with his energy, positivity and music, making him the perfect complement to the vibrant energy of Norwegian Viva. We cannot wait for him to join us as we celebrate this milestone moment later this year.”

After completing its christening voyage, Norwegian Viva will be the newest ship to homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, upon arrival on 15 December 2023. It will offer a variety of seven-day Caribbean voyages through April 2024 with calls to Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St John’s, Antigua; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Philipsburg, St. Maarten and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, before returning for a summer season of cruises to Europe from Athens (Piraeus), Greece; Lisbon, Portugal; and Rome (Civitavecchia) and Venice (Trieste), Italy.

Norwegian Viva is the second of six vessels in the company’s groundbreaking Prima Class and sister ship to the award-winning Norwegian Prima.

For more information about the company’s award-winning 18-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries or to book a cruise, please get in touch with a travel professional, call Hong Kong on +852 800 901 951 and Southeast Asia on +65 3165 1680 or visit www.ncl.com