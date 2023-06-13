Bhutan lowers daily SDF fees for long stays

SINGAPORE, 14 June 2023: Bhutan has adjusted its Sustainable Development Fund fees with three new tiers that offer travellers a cheaper deal on the USD200 daily fee introduced last year.

There are now three cheaper options on the daily fee that will be welcomed by travellers planning longer stays, such as eight, 14 and 30 days.

Photo credit: ICS Group

If you stay for less than eight nights, you pay USD200 per person daily. However, the following fee incentives are now available to encourage longer stays and will apply until 31 December 2024.

Red Elephant Reps* marketing and communications director Mary Eden reported details of the three SDF Fee incentives in ICS Travel Group’s latest newsletter to travel partners earlier this week.

4 + 4: Pay SDF of USD 200 per night per person for the first four nights – and receive up to four additional nights without the daily levy.

7 + 7: Pay SDF of USD 200 per night per person for the first seven nights – and receive up to seven additional nights without the daily levy.

12 + 18: Pay SDF USD 200 per night per person for the first 12 nights and receive up to 18 additional nights without the daily levy.

SDF is exempt for children of 5 years are exempt while. Children between six and 12 years pay 50%.

ICS is promoting a Best of Bhutan six-day/ five-night tour that is flagged as an ideal introduction for those exploring Bhutan for the first time. Highlights include travelling to look-outs to photograph the snowcapped Himalayas from the Dochula Pass, exploring the towns of Thimpu and Paro, and discovering the colourful temples and majestic fort of picturesque Punakha. The trip also includes a climb to the famed Tiger’s Nest Monastery, perched precariously on the side of a cliff.

*Red Elephant Reps is the representation company for ICS Travel Group.

(Source: https://icstravelgroup.com/ )