Vietjet flies to Brisbane

HO CHI MINH CITY, 20 June 2023: Vietjet has celebrated its maiden flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Brisbane, making it the first-ever carrier to fly directly between Vietnam and Queensland.

The new service completes Vietjet’s network from Vietnam to the east coast of Australia, with eight weekly return flights now servicing Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Flights from Vietnam to Sydney and Melbourne will increase from September.

Vietjet Chief Operating Officer Michael Hickey noted: “Vietjet’s direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Brisbane will ease the travel between the two localities, countries and across the region. Our crew and leaders warmly welcome our passengers on a comfortable, joyful journey with Vietjet.”

Operating on A330s with two return flights per week every Monday and Friday, Vietjet’s new service departs Ho Chi Minh City at 1005 and lands in Brisbane at 2110. The return flight take off from Brisbane at 2310 and lands in Ho Chi Minh City the next day at 0450 (All in local times).

Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe welcomed the new service: “Vietjet’s inaugural Brisbane services coincide with Vietnam’s booming economy and surging demand among its citizens for world-class international holiday experiences. Queensland’s great holiday lifestyle, reunions with Queensland-based family and convenient direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City are set to make Brisbane a sought-after destination for Vietnamese travellers.”

To celebrate its launch, Vietjet cuts fares by 50% (*) for its SkyBoss and SkyBoss Business fares for bookings up to 30 June 2023. The travel period opens from 15 August to 20 December 2023.

To be eligible, passengers can use promo codes SKYBOSSALL50 (SkyBoss) or BUSINESS50 (SkyBoss Business) when purchasing tickets at www.vietjetair.com or the airline’s mobile app.

In addition to the 50% off deal on the route to Brisbane, Vietjet’s ongoing campaign, valid every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, offers fares starting from just USD0 (**), applied for all international routes, including services between Vietnam and Australia.

In addition, Thai passengers can travel from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Australia with connecting flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

(*) Terms and conditions apply

(**) Taxes and fees not included