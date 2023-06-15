Korean Air on a mission in North Thailand

SEOUL, 16 June 2023: Korean Air’s volunteer team visited Chiang Dao in far north Thailand from 8 to 13 June to conduct volunteer activities, including road paving projects and introducing Korean traditional culture to residents.

Chiang Dao is a hill-country district located 2,100 metres above sea level in Thailand’s Chiang Mai province. Villages in the region lack basic infrastructure such as electricity, water, medical services and educational facilities for children.

During their visit, Korean Air’s volunteers paved lanes in the local village using concrete to help prevent accidents caused by poor road conditions. They also painted the exterior walls of old buildings. They introduced Korean culture through traditional music and dance performances and demonstrated how to make and share popular Korean food such as ‘tteokbokki’, a spicy rice cake.

With the pandemic in retreat, Korean Air is back to actively engaging in community service activities. Last week, the airline also resumed its annual rural volunteer activities in the village Myeongdong-ri, Gangwon Province, where it has been visiting twice annually since 2004. Employees visited the village to provide medical assistance and help with agricultural work.