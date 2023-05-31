HAL: Three ships sailing the South Pacific

SINGAPORE, 1 June 2023: Three Holland America Line ships are set to explore Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific in the cruise season 2024-2025.

The cruise ship Westerdam will spend the season sailing around Australia, while Koningsdam and Zaandam each offer longer cruises to the South Pacific and Hawaii.

Photo credit: Holland America Line. Westerdam in Sydney.

Itineraries up to 58 days include explorations of South Pacific islands and a circumnavigation of Australia.

In October 2024, Westerdam sails a westwardly South Pacific crossing, followed by the iconic Australia Circumnavigation. From December 2024 through March 2025, the ship will offer 14-day departures roundtrip from Sydney, Australia, or between Auckland, New Zealand, and Sydney.

Zaandam’s “Tales of the South Pacific” in September 2024 is from Vancouver, Canada, to San Diego, California, or roundtrip to San Diego, while Koningsdam’s “Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas” in February 2025 is roundtrip from San Diego.

Beginning fares for 2025 Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific cruises range from USD2,449 to USD10,999 per person, double occupancy, depending on the length of the trips. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.