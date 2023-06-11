BANGKOK,12 June 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is celebrating a series of prestigious honours in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023, as three of its world-class resorts in Asia were recognised for their luxurious experiences.

Centara Reserve Samui, the sophisticated resort that focuses on the art of story-telling, achieved ninth place in the “Beach Island Resorts” category for Thailand. Achieving such a high position in a hotly-contested category reflects the strong impression this tropical beachfront retreat has made since it opened its doors. As the world’s first Centara Reserve resort, it promises highly personalised and curated stays in a spectacular seafront setting.

Roukh Kiri Khao Yai, a member of Centara’s stunning Centara Boutique Collection comprising unique and locally-inspired upper upscale and luxury hotels, was awarded eighth place in the “Upcountry Hotels” category for Thailand – another keenly contested group that featured many of Asia’s finest, internationally-branded rural retreats. With just 12 contemporary barn-style villas nestled within organic gardens and surrounded by the verdant hills of Khao Yai, this charming resort is a haven of tranquillity and sustainability that celebrates the beauty of nature and Thai culture.

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives won second place in the “House Reefs” category for the Maldives. This diving and lifestyle resort in the South Ari Atoll was recognised for the health and vibrancy of its coral reef, which teems with tropical fish and provides a spectacular attraction for visitors of all ages, who can swim and snorkel throughout their stay. Overwater villas also offer direct access to this pristine aquatic ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to receive these three accolades. The fact that Centara’s resorts have been selected by the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards shows how our luxury and upper-upscale brands, including Centara Reserve and Centara Grand, are now gaining a strong reputation as leaders in the luxury sector. At the heart of every Centara resort lies a spirit of Thai-inspired hospitality, which means that our resorts will always be warm and welcoming. We want to thank our guests and the readers of Travel + Leisure for their enduring confidence in Centara,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat.

For more information about Centara, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com. The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific celebrate the region’s finest hotels, resorts and travel experiences in various categories. Each nominee was selected by Travel + Leisure’s team of editors and expert contributors, and the winners were then decided by a vote of the publication’s readers. For the complete list of winners, visit luxuryawards2023.travelandleisureasia.com.