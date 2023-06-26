Batik Air Malaysia expands routenet

KUALA LUMPUR, 27 June 2023: Batik Air Malaysia will boost flights to Taiwan and Japan during the northern winter timetable from 1 November 2023 to 31 March 2024.

Formerly branded Malindo Air, the airline is home based at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Photo credit: Batik Air.

According to the airline’s advance timetable, flights from Kuala Lumpur will stop in Taipei, Taiwan, before flying to Japan – Nagoya, Osaka Kansai and Tokyo Narita. All flights use Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft configured with 12 business class seats and 150 in economy class.

In addition, the airline will start a twice-weekly service to Okinawa’s capital city of Naha on 16 August 2023, increasing to four weekly flights effective 1 November. The flight will make a stop in Taipei.

Japan: 1 November to 31 March schedule

Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan – Nagoya three weekly.

Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan – Okinawa four weekly.

Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai daily.

Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita daily.

Meanwhile, last month, Batik Air resumed flights to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam from Kuala Lumpur.

The airline launched six weekly direct flights from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to the Maldives last week with 121 passengers on board the 737 Max 8 aircraft. Concierge Group Maldives has been appointed GSA for ticketing sales.

On 23 June, Batik Air introduced its first flight to Seoul, Korea.

It will launch flights from Medan, Indonesia, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Chennai in India in mid-August.

It is also planning to start flights to Auckland, New Zealand, with a stop in Perth, Australia, effective 24 August from its base in KLIA.