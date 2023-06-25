UNWTO and WTTC are on the same page

GOA, India, 26 June 2023: In a historic first, the world’s two leading Travel & Tourism organisations representing the global public and private sectors have agreed to work together to achieve key objectives such as job creation and talent development.

The Memorandum of Understanding, signed last week by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and the World Tourism Organisation of the United Nations (UNWTO) at the G20 Ministerial meeting (Goa, India), focused on advancing public-private sector cooperation at the global level whilst promoting job creation, talent development and business opportunities around the world.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili and WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson after signing the historic MoU.

Together, WTTC and UNWTO will promote tourism in the global and national agendas while working to progress skills, innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment and the transition towards a more sustainable and resilient Travel & Tourism sector.

The two parties will also foster community empowerment and inclusion and collaborate around crisis preparedness, management, and recovery, building on the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson said: “Through signing a historic new MOU, WTTC and UNWTO embark on a new chapter of collaboration, uniting our expertise to pave the way for a prosperous future for the Travel & Tourism sector.

“Together, we can create a powerful synergy that will shape the global landscape, opening doors to endless opportunities and benefiting travellers, businesses, and destinations alike.”

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili added: “We are only stronger if we work together to respond to the interconnected challenges facing our sector. Strong public-private partnerships are the foundation to transform tourism and build resilience, and consolidating our partnership with WTTC will achieve what we need – joining efforts to build a better future through tourism.”

﻿The MOU was signed by WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson and UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, alongside representatives of the public and private sectors.