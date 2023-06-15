Abu Dhabi inks accord with UNICEO

ABU DHABI UAE, 16 June 2023: Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced a strategic partnership with non-profit association United Networks of International Corporate Event Organisers.

The partnership will build awareness of Abu Dhabi as a destination of choice for meetings and incentives through enhanced networking opportunities with UNICEO’s key international decision-makers and through providing business support and destination awareness opportunities for Abu Dhabi to UNICEO’s community of corporate events decision-makers.

Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau director Mubarak Al Shamisi said: “We are delighted to partner with United Networks of International Corporate Event Organisers to enhance our Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) offer and continue to increase awareness of Abu Dhabi as the gateway to the MENA region among its 2,500 members.

“This strategic partnership will benefit global corporations convening events in Abu Dhabi and help them leverage the diverse offerings of the UAE capital. Renowned for its world-leading infrastructure, iconic hotels, state-of-the-art event venues and an unrivalled leisure portfolio of rich culture, natural beauty, global entertainment and thrilling attractions, Abu Dhabi is the ideal destination to host business events. ”

With 2,500 members across 35 countries, UNICEO offers its associates the opportunity to make the most of its collective intelligence and adapt to a constantly changing business environment within a global network.