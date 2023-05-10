Hong Kong extends PR contracts

HONG KONG, 11 May 2023: The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) Southeast Asia Office confirmed Wednesday the reappointment of Perceptions Inc and Ogilvy as its public relations agency in the Philippines and Malaysia for the next two years.

The two agencies have been collaborating with HKTB for several years now, keeping the city as one of the top-of-mind destinations among its target market.

“At the height of the pandemic, their PR expertise shone brightly, helping us cut through the clutter and maintain global visibility,” said HKTB regional director of Southeast Asia Raymond Chan.

In the last three years, Hong Kong has seen many new tourism developments, including establishing the West Kowloon Cultural District, which showcases M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum. “We are delighted to see an influx of Filipino and Malaysian tourists back to Hong Kong. With the support of our PR partners, I am confident that they will have a one-of-a-kind travel experience that Asia’s World City has to offer,” Chan added.

With the successful launch of “Hello Hong Kong” and the free ticket giveaway campaign, Hong Kong made a comeback as a major destination in Southeast Asia, even bagging the Gold award for Best Regional PR in SEA and acquiring Bronze for Best PR-led Integrated Communications and Best Use of Social Media in the recently concluded PR Asia 2023 Awards; all this with the support of Perceptions and Ogilvy.

Perceptions is renewing its contract with HKTB for the third time, will continue to provide support in effectively bringing Hong Kong closer to the public consciousness in the Philippines, as well as building good relationships with media outlets that will eventually lead to a broader reach for the stories Hong Kong has to tell.

Riding the momentum of the successful launch of “Hello Hong Kong”, Ogilvy, on the other hand, will focus on supporting HKTB by showcasing the city’s readiness and excitement to welcome Malaysians back to one of their favourite neighbouring destinations.