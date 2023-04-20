KOTA KINABALU, 21 April 2023: Intrepid Travel has teamed up with a British travel YouTuber to bring his audience to Sabah for wildlife and nature exploration.

Initially planned for 2020, content creator Karl Watson and his 15 followers finally embarked on an 11-day tour to the Land Below The Wind earlier this month with the help of Intrepid Travel. They were mainly from the US, UK, Germany, Czech Republic, Australia and Malta.

Watson began working with Intrepid Travel in 2019 to organise comprehensive bespoke group excursions worldwide. Intrepid Travel is a global adventure travel company that has been operating for over 30 years.

The company’s initiatives are centred around sustainable and responsible tourism, community engagement, and reducing their environmental impact.

He said the partnership initiative with Intrepid Travel allows him to pick his favourite destination, customise the itinerary to be more sustainable, and sell it on his website and YouTube.

“We organised the first customised group tour to Morocco since it is closer to Europe, less expensive, and exotic. When it came time to choose a second destination for a bespoke group tour, I wanted someplace very different from Morocco’s cities, marketplaces, and culture.

“I’ve been considering a trip to Borneo because I like nature. So, I looked at Intrepid’s Borneo itinerary, researched, and said to myself, ‘Yes, let’s go on a full nature wildlife adventure,” he explained.

He added that Sabah was supposed to be their second bespoke group tour destination but ended up being the seventh after the trip was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Karl, who has been creating travel documentaries for 10 years with over 227,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, said Sabah’s beauty entranced him and that wildlife watching was one of his favourite moments of the trip.

While praising Sabah for its unique wildlife and natural beauty, Karl also remarked on its rich cultural heritage and welcoming multiethnic population.

“I came for the wildlife but was won over by the people. This trip is a perfect introduction to Borneo, and I would like to come back to explore Sabah deeper, especially the national parks and off-the-beaten paths,” he said.

From 3 to 14 April, the group scaled Mount Kinabalu, went on a river cruise down the Kinabatangan River, and explored Sandakan to learn about conservation efforts at the Orang Utan Rehabilitation Centre and Selingan Turtle Island.

For more information, visit: www.sabahtourism.com.

(Your Stories: Sabah Tourism Board)