Bhutan Airlines signs Amadeus deal

SINGAPORE, 21 April 2023: Travel sellers worldwide can now book flights with Bhutan Airlines on the Amadeus Travel Platform.

Operating out of Bhutan’s only international airport in Paro, the airline offers daily flights to Bangkok via Kolkata, India, and three weekly flights to Delhi.

This new partnership will help Bhutan Airlines gain visibility with travel sellers worldwide, including travel management companies, tour operators, retail travel agencies, and online travel agencies.

The airline is undergoing a digital transformation to improve the traveller experience. It recently launched a brand-new in-flight entertainment system allowing passengers to stream entertainment on their devices. Bhutan Airlines has two A319 aircraft with a seating capacity of 126 passengers each.

“We are excited to be in a partnership with Amadeus, which will significantly enhance the overall travel experience for our passengers,” said Bhutan Airlines chief executive officer Pema Nadik.

Amadeus vice president of airline distribution Asia Pacific, Frederic Saunier, commented: “We are confident that the Amadeus Travel Platform will help Bhutan Airlines reach more travellers with the right offer, and we look forward to supporting the carrier’s growth.”