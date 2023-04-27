Ascott hires sales chief for Thailand and Laos

BANGKOK, 28 April 2023: The Ascott Limited, a wholly owned lodging business unit of CapitaLand Investment, announced the appointment of Joanne Chung as the new country director of sales & marketing for Thailand and Laos.

Having more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality and travel industry, Chung joins the company after previous senior management roles in well-known international hotel chains, including Shangri-La, Accor, and Marriott.

She was director of business development and marketing at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok for five years before joining Ascott.

In her role at Ascott, Chung will grow the business, fortify ties with strategic partners, and promote Ascott’s brands and portfolios.

“We have exciting new brands and properties, and I’m looking forward to bringing all my experience and knowledge to help this business achieve greatness,” said Chung.

Ascott’s country general manager, Thailand & Laos, Brian Tan noted: “She will add considerable strength to our management team as we continue to expand our operations in Thailand and Laos, currently with 30 operational and pipeline properties and over 6000 keys combined.”

About The Ascott Limited

The Ascott Limited (Ascott), based in Singapore, is a leading international lodging owner-operator. Its portfolio spans over 220 cities across 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.

It has over 94,000 operating units and more than 64,000 units under development, totalling over 159,000 units across more than 900 properties. Ascott is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment Limited.