BANGKOK, Thailand, 29 April 2023: Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, will showcase its expanding portfolio of international properties – including its first hotels in Europe, Japan, and Nepal – at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, held from 1-4 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dusit International vice president commercial, Nichlas Maratos and director of sales, Middle East, Bandar Qaqish, lead the Dusit team, which will include representatives from existing Dusit properties such as Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi; Dusit Thani Dubai; Dusit Doha Hotel; dusitD2 Naseem Resort Jabal Akhdar, Oman; Dusit Thani LakeView Cairo; Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, and Dusit Thani Maldives.

Alongside showcasing Dusit’s unique services, guest experiences, and MICE offerings created in line with the four pillars of Dusit Graciousness – Service (personalised and gracious), Locality (uniquely linking guests with the local community), Well-being (delivering wellness experiences beyond the spa), and Sustainability (social, economic, environmental) – the team will also be on hand to share details about the latest additions to the Dusit family.

This includes last year’s openings, Dusit Hotel and Suites Doha (Dusit’s third hotel in Qatar, which opened ahead of the FIFA World Cup) and Dusit Thani Tianmu Mountain Hangzhou (Dusit’s 11th hotel in China), as well as this year’s lineup that includes 14 properties opening across China, Europe, India, Kenya, Nepal, Thailand, and Japan.

Two of these new properties opened in March this year. Namely, Dusit Princess Hotel Residences Nairobi, a unique hybrid property in the Kenyan capital’s cosmopolitan Westlands neighbourhood, and Dusit Suites Athens – Dusit’s first hotel in Europe – which puts guests in the heart of Glyfada, a picturesque suburb in the Athens Riviera renowned for its beautiful sandy shores, vibrant shopping and dining scene, trendy bars and cafes, and a great location just 30 minutes by car from the city centre.

Before the end of May, Dusit will expand its offerings in Thailand by opening ASAI Bangkok Sathorn, the second hotel under its affordable lifestyle brand for millennial-minded travellers, and the upper midscale dusitD2 Samyan Bangkok – the first dusitD2 branded hotel in the city. These will be followed later in the year by Dusit Princess Patthalung (Q4), a beautiful resort in South Thailand, raising Dusit’s tally of domestic properties to 18.

Bringing its Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to Japan for the first time, Dusit will open two new hotels in the ancient capital of Kyoto – ASAI Kyoto Shijo and Dusit Thani Kyoto – in Q2 and Q3, respectively.

The company will soon mark its first entry into Nepal with the opening of Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel (Q2) and Dusit Princess Kathmandu (Q3). This year will also mark the return of Dusit Hotels and Resorts in India, with the opening of Dusit Princess Serviced Suites Kolkata and dusitD2 Fagu, Shimla (both in Q4).

In China, where Dusit already operates 11 hotels, the company recently opened the first phase of Dusit Thani Mogan Mountain, Huzhou. Two more wellness-oriented properties are set to open soon, including Dusit Devarana Hangzhou (Q3), and Dusit Princess Suites Hotel Ganzhou (Q3).

In total, approximately 1,700 keys are set to be added to Dusit’s global portfolio this year, resulting in 62 hotels (approximately 13,700 keys) operating across 17 countries worldwide. More than 60 properties are in the pipeline and expected to open within the next three-to-four years.

“From the affordable lifestyle offerings of ASAI Hotels to the luxury villa rentals of Elite Havens to the full-service offerings of Dusit Thani Hotels and Resorts, we take pride in delivering a diverse range of hospitality experiences, and we are constantly refining our services and offerings to ensure we provide truly unforgettable experiences for our guests,” said Mr Nichlas Maratos, VP – Commercial, Dusit International. “We are excited to return to ATM this year to showcase our existing offerings, introduce new guest experiences, and share more information about our upcoming properties across the lodging spectrum.”

The most significant property in Dusit’s pipeline, the reimagined flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok, is also on the horizon – scheduled to open in mid-2024 as part of Dusit Central Park, a landmark USD 1.37 billion mixed-use development in the heart of the Thai capital. This highly anticipated project will also comprise ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end shopping mall, and a large roof park. These components are expected to open gradually in 2025.

Travel executives and tour operators attending ATM can visit stand HC0932.

For more information, visit www.dusit-international.com