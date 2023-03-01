MANILA, 2 March 2023: As travellers worldwide continue to quench their post-pandemic wanderlust, the Philippines is set to reintroduce itself as a world-class tourist destination at the Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB Berlin), 7 to 9 March 2023 in the Germain capital.

The Tourism Promotions Board Philippines (TPB), in line with the initiative of the Department of Tourism (DOT) Central and Frankfurt offices, will promote the Philippines as a tourism powerhouse to over 160,000 visitors expected to attend the world’s largest travel and tourism trade fair.

DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco and TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles will lead the Philippine delegation in spotlighting the country’s tourism developments and product offerings.

Home to world-renowned natural wonders like the Subterranean River National Park in Palawan, the rice terraces in Banaue, and award-winning islands and beaches in Bohol, Cebu, Boracay and Palawan, the Philippines is replete with attractions that make it the destination to visit this 2023.

With 7,641 islands that bear various other hidden gems, the Philippines garnered global recognition and accolades, including the World’s Leading Dive and Beach Destination, Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction and the Destination of the Year Award, among others.

The Philippines booth at ITB Berlin 2023 will feature the country’s rich culture and sustainable tourism. Colourful Filipino weaving tradition through the artistic works of T’nalak weaver Myrna Pula of South Cotabato and Yakan Weaver and Entrepreneur Angelita Pichay Ilul of Zamboanga will also be highlighted.

Visitors to the ITB will taste Philippine coffee and chocolates through Kape de Filipina, a brand offering products meticulously grown by farmers and communities in the Philippines. In addition, guests of the Philippine-hosted cocktail reception on 8 March will be treated to traditional Filipino cuisine by Ayan, a Filipino street food restaurant based in Berlin.

A Philippine delegation of 26 tourism stakeholders from the private sector will be joining the annual premiere travel convention. The list includes:

Airtrav Philippines, Araw Hospitality Inc, Amorita Resort, Annset Holidays Inc, Baron Travel Corporation, Batanes Wakay Travel and Tours, Blue Horizons Travel & Tours Inc, Bohol Beach Club, Chroma Hospitality Inc (Crimson Hotels & Resorts), Club Agutaya Inc, CTPH lifestyle & Travel Services, Divaishnavi International Inc, El Nido Resorts, Evasion Tropicale Travel and Tours, GI Philippines Corp, Intas Destination Management Inc, Marsman Drysdale Travel Inc, MyTRIPS Travel and Tours, Plantation Bay Resort and Spa, Rajah Tour Philippines, Sharp Travel Service, Sarah Lea Travel and Tours, The Funny Lion, Total Exhibit & Expo Solutions Inc, Travelexperts Inc, Travelite Travel and Tours Co, and the Philippine Retirement Authority.

With the long-term goal of securing increased arrivals, receipts, and investments for the country, TPB annually participates in the ITB Berlin, which allows the Philippine travel trade to network with relevant decision-makers from new and existing tourism markets across Europe, America, and Asia.

The Philippine participation in the event also aims to strengthen the country’s global tourism branding campaign through partnership opportunities with various tourism stakeholders, including tour operators, online travel agencies, new online distribution platforms, travel websites and communities, journalists, and influencers, among others.

About TPB

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines is the marketing and promotions arm of the Department of Tourism, whose mandate is to promote the Philippines, domestically and internationally, as a leisure, MICE, and investment destination. The agency fulfils its mandate through organising, participating, or supporting tourism consumer or trade events; expanding media partnerships and advertising; continuing content development and distribution programs; creating thematic and strategic consumer activations domestically and abroad; facilitating familiarisation tours for buyers, location scouts, and diplomatic corps members; and engaging its TPB membership programme.

For more information on TPB visit, https://www.tpb.gov.ph/

(Your Stories: TPB)