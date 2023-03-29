Airlines plan more Thailand flights

BANGKOK, 30 March 2023: India’s Go First Airways and Salam Air, based in Muscat, Oman, are planning to increase flights to Thailand during April, according to general sales agency LTU Asia Aviation Services, which handles both airlines in Thailand.

Go First started flights to Phuket, Thailand, in October 2018 and is planning to increase flights to both Phuket and Bangkok, with an announcement expected in mid-April.

The airline serves Phuket with four weekly flights from Mumbai, daily flights from Bangalore and four weekly flights from Delhi. It also serves Bangkok with three weekly flights from Mumbai and three weekly flights from Delhi. It is planning to increase flights in April to both Phuket and Bangkok, according to LAAS.

Go First highlighted some of the summer schedule 2023 changes on its Facebook page last week from its Kannur International Airport hub in Kerala state:

Mumbai – daily;

Abu Dhabi – daily;

Dubai – daily;

Kuwait – thrice weekly;

Dammam – twice weekly;

Muscat – twice weekly.

Salam Air, home-based in Oman, Muscat, and also handled by LAAS, plans to operate daily flights to Bangkok up from the current four weekly flights from Muscat. The airline is promoting a one-way Muscat – Bangkok fare starting at OMR84. Flight time on the A321 is six hours and 15 minutes, departing Muscat at 2225 and arriving in Bangkok at 0715. The airline also serves Phuket with four weekly flights from Muscat

Last month, Salam Air introduced weekly flights from Muscat to Mashhad and Almaty to meet the growing medical, business, and leisure tourism demand.