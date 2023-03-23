Air France ramps up summer flights

SINGAPORE, 24 March 2023: Air France is responding to strong travel demand combined with lifting the last remaining travel restrictions with a summer schedule close to levels operated in 2019.

For the 2023 summer season (April – October), Air France will fly up to 835 times daily to 191 destinations in 89 countries.

The summer schedule highlights

New routes to Dar Es Salaam (Tanzania) and Ottawa (Canada) from Paris-Charles de Gaulle and to Belém (Brazil) from Cayenne (French Guiana).

Daily flights resuming to Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong effective 1 July 2023.

66 seasonal routes in France and Europe.

Long-haul: The airline reopens flights to China and more flights to North America and East Africa.

The summer season of 2023 will mark a turning point in Air France’s long-haul flight schedule. The resumption of service to China will spark a return to more flights in Asia. Flying to Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong will gradually increase throughout spring to reach one daily flight per destination by 1 July, or 21 flights a week (1).

Air France will continue boosting capacity to Tokyo (Japan), where the airline serves both airports. Up to 11 weekly flights to Tokyo Haneda and three to Tokyo Narita.

More flights are also being added to North America in response to dynamic demand in the region. This summer, Air France will operate up to 180 flights a week to and from 14 US destinations (2) (including two airports in New York: John F. Kennedy and Newark Liberty), and 50 flights to 5 Canadian cities (3).

The airline will introduce a new Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle-Ottawa flight on 27 May — five direct weekly flights on Airbus A330-200. Air France will be the only airline operating direct flights between Ottawa and Europe.

Africa

Air France will continue to maintain seat capacities there at above 2019 levels. As of 12 June, the airline will begin flying to Dar Es Salaam (Tanzania). Three flights a week on Boeing 787-9 to continue the service to Zanzibar, also a recent Tanzanian destination, inaugurated in 2021. The Boeing 787-9 daily departure to Nairobi (Kenya) will become a direct flight on the same date.

Finally, Air France will inaugurate a new flight in the Caribbean on 5 May 2023, linking Cayenne (French Guiana) and Belém (Brazil) once a week on Airbus A320.

These additions to the schedule will raise Air France’s number of long-haul destinations to 85. France and Europe: 106 destinations and 66 seasonal routes across France and Europe This summer, Air France will fly up to 650 times daily to 106 French and European destinations to further facilitate short- and medium-haul travel for its customers.

Over and above its regular schedule, the airline will operate 66 seasonal routes in France and Europe, taking off from Paris and regional French airports. These flights will make it possible to reach Corsica (from Paris, Bordeaux, Caen, Rennes, Lille, Lyon and Nantes), Greece (from Paris, Marseille, Nice and Toulouse), Algeria (from Paris, Marseille, Nice and Toulouse), Morocco (from Paris and Nice), and Tunisia as well (from Paris, Marseille and Nice).

(1) Subject to government approval

(2)Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York JFK, New York Newark Liberty, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

(3) Montreal, Ottawa, Québec, Toronto and Vancouver.