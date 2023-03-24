THAI cancels flights to Frankfurt and Munich from 26 to 27 March

BANGKOK, 24 March 2023: THAI Airways International cancels flights to Frankfurt and Munich from 26 to 27 March 2023 due to the mass transit labour strikes in Germany on 27 March.

The airline announced the cancellation of the following flights:



1. TG920 Bangkok-Frankfurt on 26 March;

2. TG921 Frankfurt-Bangkok on 27 March;

3. TG922 Bangkok-Frankfurt on 27 March;

4. TG923 Frankfurt-Bangkok on 27 March;

5. TG924 Bangkok-Munich on 26-27 March;

6. TG925 Munich-Bangkok on 26-27 March.

Passengers booked on these flights should visit thaiairways.com for updates or call (66)23561111 for the THAI Contact Center (open 24 hours).