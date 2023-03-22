LANGKAWI, 23 March 2023: The Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) bagged an award at the Asian Tourism and Hospitality (ATH) Awards 2022-23, as it was crowned ‘Leading Government Tourism Board of the Year”.

Hosted at Le Méridien, Kuala Lumpur, earlier this week, the awards honoured LADA for its efforts in establishing Langkawi as a renowned world-class tourism destination.

LADA oversees Langkawi’s economic development and advancement, with tourism and hospitality figuring high on its agenda.

“We are extremely pleased to have been granted this prestigious award. Being acknowledged in front of our peers and fellow industry players will motivate us to keep pushing on to elevate Langkawi to greater heights. We believe we are on the right track to ensuring Langkawi is established as a top tourist destination globally. As a team fully focused on our goals, we are more motivated than ever to capitalise on the limitless opportunities to accelerate tourism growth in Langkawi. We hope there are many more special nights like tonight on the horizon for LADA,” said LADA’s deputy chief executive officer Wan Kamarul Faisal Wan Kamardin.

LADA will look forward to the future as numerous business and tourism development opportunities as more events head for Langkawi.

The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2023) is set to be held from 23 to 27 May 2023 on the island. LADA will also host the next edition of Routes Asia 2024 in February 2024. Both these events will facilitate conversations between industry players for business development and catalyse economic recovery on the island.

The first edition of the Asian Tourism and Hospitality Awards was organised by TIN Media together with AHHRA (Asia Hospitality Human Resource Association).

About Langkawi Development Authority (LADA)

The federal government set up Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) to plan, promote and implement development on the island of Langkawi. It was officially established on 15 March 1990 under the Langkawi Development Authority Act 1990 (Act 423) and placed under the authority of the Ministry of Finance. Ultimately, the organisation’s goal is to position Langkawi as a world-renowned tourism destination.

For more information on LADA, visit https://www.lada.gov.my/en/ or https://naturallylangkawi.my

(Your Stories: LADA)