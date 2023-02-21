Resorts World One sails to Taiwan

HONG KONG, 22 February 2023: Resorts World One (formerly Explorer Dream) will commence a new series of cruises from Hong Kong to Kaohsiung, starting 2 April 2023, with bookings open on 10 March.

With Taiwan lifting all travel restrictions on Hong Kong and Macau residents, Resorts World One will sail from Hong Kong to Kaohsiung, offering a four-day/three-night cruise departing Sunday and a three-day/two-night cruise departing Wednesday. The three-day/two-night weekend high seas cruises departing Fridays will continue.

The round-trip cruises will allow vacationers departing from Hong Kong on Sundays the flexibility to debark at Kaohsiung on Mondays to enjoy a four-day/three-night land stay in Taiwan. Or they can re-embark on Thursdays to arrive in Hong Kong Friday, making the trip a six-day/five-night holiday.

Cruise fares from Hong Kong to Kaohsiung start from HKD1,299 onwards per guest (twin-sharing), with third and fourth guests paying HKD650 each for the three-day/two-night cruise.

An “Early Bird” discount promotion of HKD300 is also available for each twin-sharing guest, with an additional HKD150 off for the third and fourth guests. The promotion is only valid for bookings made before the end of March 2023 for sailing dates in April and May 2023 (excluding sailings from 5 to 15 April 2023). Port charges will be HKD500 per guest per sailing with a daily service charge of HKD150 per guest (balcony category and below).

Kaohsiung will also become a double homeport for Resorts World One. Vacationers from Taiwan can embark on the ship in Kaohsiung from 4 April 2023 onwards, starting with a special three-day/two-night cruise to Hong Kong. Subsequently, Resorts World One will offer weekly round-trip cruises to Hong Kong that include the four-day/three-night cruise departing on Mondays and the five-day/four-night cruise departing on Thursdays.