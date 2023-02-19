RCL pipeline counts three Icon ships

SINGAPORE, 20 February 2023: Construction of Royal Caribbean International’s second Icon Class ship got underway last week at a ceremony to mark the cutting of the first piece of steel at Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland.

The soon-to-be-named ship will set sail in 2025, following the debut of Icon of the Seas in January 2024, the first of three Icon-class ships that are in the RCL construction pipeline.

Icon Class made headlines when revealed in October 2022, creating resounding feedback resulting in Royal Caribbean International’s single largest booking day in its 53-year history.