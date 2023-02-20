Cruise lines name regional team leaders

Singapore, 16 February 2023: Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises, both part of parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, have named new VP sales and GM chiefs for the Asia Pacific.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises named Lisa Pile as vice president of sales and general manager of Asia Pacific as part of a robust succession plan.

Lisa Pile. Jason Worth.

Having been Regent’s vice president of sales for Australia and New Zealand operations since the Asia Pacific head office was established in 2015, she will lead the local sales team and outbound department across the region.

With more than 25 years of senior leadership experience, she led commercial and marketing teams for leading global luxury hospitality brands across the Asia Pacific, China, the UK, Europe and Africa.

Oceania Cruises has appointed Jason Worth as vice president of sales & general manager of Asia Pacific.

He is responsible for the strategic expansion, vision and continued growth of the company’s presence in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific market.

He joined Oceania Cruises in 2011 and was most recently vice president of sales in Australia & New Zealand, a position he has held for over three years.

Formerly, he held the post of vice president of finance and accounting Asia Pacific at the parent company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.