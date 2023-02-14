Penang Roadshow tours India

PENANG, Malaysia, 15 February 2023: The Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) is once again hosting the Penang Roadshow to India 2023 in four different cities this week through to 20 February.

Now in its sixth edition, the roadshow kicked off in Mumbai on 13 February, followed by New Delhi (15 February), Chennai (17 February) and Hyderabad (20 February). The roadshow will engage in a networking session in each city to connect with Indian buyers from the MICE industry.

Penang’s second virtual roadshow to India early last year attracted 24 buyers and trade visitors from various travel trade sectors in India.

By resuming an in-person format, the sixth edition recruited 14 registered exhibitors, together with Team PCEB. They will network with an estimated 800 buyers and trade visitors during the four-city roadshow in India.

During the Penang Roadshow to India, PCEB will launch its very own campaign, ‘Chalo Penang’ in all four cities to position Penang as the preferred meeting & leisure destination for Indian travellers.

The Penang State Minister for Tourism and Creative Economy Yeoh Soon Hin said: “PCEB will launch the latest meeting and incentive packages to re-establish connections with the Indian business events market.”

Around 2500 events with 260,000 delegates should take place in Penang this year, with an estimated economic impact of MYR1 billion.

This conveys a message of confidence that Penang is ready and reflects its capability to host large and world-class events.

For example, V-Convention, one of the largest events hosted bi-annually in Penang, attracts around 15,000 delegates, mainly from India.

“PCEB is strategising comprehensive blueprints to position Penang higher in the Indian market. The growth and advancements of the tourism industry in Penang are rapidly moving forward now,” said Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau CEO Ashwin Gunasekeran.

Penang is working closely to improve airline connectivity with India. Malaysia Airlines has identified Penang as a key player in attracting business events from India, the UK, China, Australia, North Asia and ASEAN countries.

Exhibitors joining this year’s roadshow include:

1. Apollo Holidays

2. Fantastic Holidays

3. Shangri-la Rasa Sayang

4. Courtyard by Marriott

5. Tourism Malaysia

6. DU Digital

7. Melia Hotel

8. The Wedding Asia

9. Malaysia Airlines

10. Lexis Group of Hotels

11. Malabar Restaurant

12. DIYA Malaysia

13. Setia Spice Convention Centre

14. Ace Conference & Events