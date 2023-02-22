Last chance to redeem eVouchers

KUALA LUMPUR, 23 February 2023: Malaysia Airlines is extending its final MH eVouchers validity and flight rebooking to eligible customers until 31 March 2023.

Customers should rebook their tickets before the deadline to enjoy greater savings for immediate travel until 30 June 2023.

Customers who have existing tickets issued for travel between 1 January 2020 and 29 October 2022 and have been unable to travel due to flight changes, or disruptions will have the option to rebook their travel by 31 March 2023> They are eligible for a one-time free date change, with service fee and fare difference waived.

Malaysia Aviation Group chief executive officer Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said: “Since March 2020, Malaysia Airlines has accommodated customers whose travel plans have been disrupted by border restrictions by allowing them to convert their existing flight bookings to E-vouchers with the flexibility to rebook their travels over an extended travel period validity.

“With the prolonged movement and border restrictions, we have offered six validity extension rounds with more than 600,000 coupons, including open tickets and MH eVouchers.

We now encourage passengers to seize this final validity extension opportunity to use their vouchers to book their upcoming travels before the offer expires on 31 March 2023.”

To rebook travel to any destination within Malaysia Airlines’ network, visit the Malaysia Airlines’ website or call the global contact centre at 1 300 88 3000 ( Malaysia) or +603 7843 3000 (international). If booked through a third party, such as a travel agency, passengers should contact the agency issuing the ticket.