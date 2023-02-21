AirAsia boosts international services

MANILA, 22 February 2023: AirAsia Philippines says it will close Q1 2023 with most of its international destinations reinstated with the reopening of flights to Macau, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou, on top of the now active Hong Kong, Osaka, Tokyo, Taipei, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul routes.

AirAsia is offering promotional one-way base fares from as low as PHP 922 only from Manila to Tokyo, Osaka, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Seoul, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and Macau for bookings beginning today until 26 February, for travels until 31 August 2023.

AirAsia Philippines head of communications and public affairs Steve Dailisan said: “Our international recovery is almost complete with the relaunching of the remaining China routes next month. It is also the perfect time to welcome spring in the most preferred tourist destinations among Filipinos, such as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

AirAsia Philippines is also piggybacking on the high inbound and outbound traffic at the Cebu-Mactan International Airport (MCIA), which registered more than 500,000 international passenger traffic in 2022.

Now servicing flights to Seoul, leisure travellers can also fly four times a week from MCIA to Taipei, Taiwan beginning 2 March 2023.

Meanwhile, AirAsia has reinstated its Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Macau service offering four flights weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

To mark the relaunch of the route, the AirAsia Super App offers a one-way inclusive fare of THB3,888 for bookings made by midnight on 26 February for travel from 27 February to 28 October 2023 exclusively via the AirAsia Super App.

(Source: AirAsia)