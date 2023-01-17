SKÅL Thailand names new committee

BANGKOK, 18 January 2023: SKÅL International Thailand has appointed a new executive committee comprising members from the country’s six SKÅL clubs; Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Phuket, Koh Samui and Krabi.

The new committee, under the leadership of recently elected president, Kevin Rautenbach, will support the country’s six clubs in building membership, engaging young tourism professionals and promoting SKÅL’s key mission of “Doing sustainable business among friends.”

Kevin Rautenbach

“Despite the industry’s challenges of the past few years, said Rautenbach, “SIT has continued to thrive under the leadership of Immediate past president, Wolfgang Grimm and our International Councillor, Heike Garçon Suiheran. Through lockdowns and travel restrictions, regular Zoom conferences with our clubs and a series of creative initiatives to support and engage members have enabled us to strengthen our network.

“ We have already taken steps to save on annual membership fees. Now that travel has restarted, we will use some funds to enhance our #RediscoverThailand programme – a consumer-focused tourism campaign designed to drive traffic directly to members’ businesses,” he concluded.

The ‘SKÅL Talks Thailand’ programme – a webinar series launched in 2020 to support members through the pandemic tourism recovery process will continue featuring talks, panels and workshops hosted by industry experts and personalities. The series provides invaluable expertise and fresh and creative ideas to renew and rebuild the industry for a changed world.

Meanwhile, SIT’s destination marketing websites for each SKÅL Thailand destination will be given additional funding for their development. The six destination-specific websites promote different areas and aspects of Thailand and members’ tourism-related enterprises.

www.rediscoverthailand.com

www.rediscoverbangkok.com

www.rediscoverchiangmai.com

www.rediscoverphuket.com

www.rediscoverhuahin.com

www.rediscoverkrabi.com

Committee lineup

President

2023 – 2024

Kevin S Rautenbach

Vice President – Administration

2023 – 2024

Francois Laing

Vice President – Public Relations & Communications

2023 – 2024

Lynn Grebstad

Secretary

2023 – 2024

Shana Khugmun

Marketing and Social Media Director

2023 – 2024

Jurairat Khunwisetphong (Faii)

International Councillor

2023

Heike Garçon-Suiheran

