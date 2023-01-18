Diethelm strengthens HQ team

BANGKOK, 19 January 2023: Diethelm Travel Group, a leading inbound tour operator in Asia, has confirmed a new executive lineup at its head office here in Bangkok.

Nickky Ong joins Diethelm Travel as chief innovation officer focusing on digital innovations and expansion, along with Meggie Valdes, who joins as the new director of marketing for DTG.

Malaysian native, Ong, boasts 15 years of experience in travel technology in Asia. His mission is to promote high-level digital innovations as the core component driving Diethelm Travel’s business expansion.

Valdes started her career as an account manager for Grey Marketing in the Philippines before joining the Tourism Promotion Board as its chief marketing executive. Her team launched the award-winning “It’s more fun in the Philippines” campaign.

In 2016, she became the youngest tourism director of the Philippines Tourism Office based in Frankfurt. She joins Diethelm Travel Group this month.