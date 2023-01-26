Singapore hosts aviation safety summit

SINGAPORE, 27 January 2023: Around 300 government and industry leaders from countries in the Asia Pacific will gather in Singapore from 22 to 24 March for an inaugural summit on aviation safety as the aviation sector recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic has added unprecedented challenges to aviation safety. They include the availability and proficiency of skilled personnel, the airworthiness of aircraft returning to service from storage and familiarity with new procedures and safety regimes as aviation companies face financial pressure to ramp up service.

Disruptive shifts in the aviation sector and the emergence of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and remotely controlled aircraft systems, while creating exciting new opportunities, also pose unique safety risks.

Keynote speakers at the three-day event include prominent international aviation experts such as Stephen Creamer, director of the Air Navigation Bureau at the International Civil Aviation Organisation; Christopher Hart, former US National Transportation Safety Board chairman and Patrick Ky, executive director of European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

The inaugural summit, organised by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Flight Safety Foundation (FSF), will be held in Singapore at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, from 22 to 24 March 2023.

CAAS director-general Han Kok Juan said: “Singapore is privileged and honoured to launch and co-organise this region-wide summit with the Flight Safety Foundation. While countries have their own national regimes, aviation is cross-border, and airlines operate across national boundaries; region-wide cooperation is necessary to assure aviation safety.”

For more information on the event programme and to register, visit https://flightsafety.org/ap-sas2023/

OR visit www.flightsafety.org.

(SOURCE: Flight Safety Foundation)