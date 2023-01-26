Qantas extends IndiGo codeshare

SYDNEY, 27 January 2023: Qantas is offering customers even more travel options across India as part of an expansion of its codeshare partnership with IndiGo.

It follows the initial codeshare agreement with India’s largest domestic carrier signed last August that offered seamless connections from Qantas flights in Bengaluru and Delhi to IndiGo services to other major Indian cities, including Mumbai and Chennai, as well as smaller destinations such as Pune and Goa.

Under phase two of the agreement, Qantas customers can now travel to an additional eight cities, bringing the total number of Indian destinations available for connection from Delhi and Bengaluru to 21. Qantas customers will also have more choices across IndiGo’s domestic network, with more than 250 new flights available for booking.

Qantas Frequent Flyers can earn and redeem points on connecting IndiGo flights (with the QF code), and IndiGo recognises Qantas Frequent Flyer benefits for tiered members (Silver, Gold, Platinum and Platinum One), including priority check-in and priority baggage.

New codeshare destinations:

Guwahati

Indore

Chandigarh

Mangalore

Jaipur

Nagpur

Thiruvananthapuram

Visakhapatnam

Existing codeshare destinations:

Ahmedabad

Amritsar

Bengaluru

Chennai

Delhi

Goa

Mumbai

Kochi

Kolkata

Hyderabad

Lucknow

Patna

Pune

Qantas flights to India

Qantas operates four return flights from Melbourne to Delhi per week and four from Sydney to Bengaluru per week.